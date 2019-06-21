Cowin Construction moves to a new location in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —

A McDonald County business has started a new chapter in a different location.

Officials from the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cowin Construction’s new home in Pineville Friday morning. The new facility provides 12,000 square-feet of workspace and storage. Their previous location in Jane was only 3,500 square feet. The company also added led lighting throughout the building for energy efficiency, along with new machinery for various projects the company offers. Company officials say the new building raises the bar for business productivity.

“Just means a lot more organization, better planning as far as getting our production side of things. We can really do a lot better and work through a lot of the issues of having to run for material.” Daniel Cowin, Cowin Construction Owner

The new facility sits just off Business 71 on Jesse James Road, in Pineville.

Cowin construction offers between 50 and 60 jobs in McDonald County and has been serving the Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas community since 1980.