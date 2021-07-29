COVID cases are rising again and Crawford County is looking at bringing back masks

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – A spike in COVID-19 cases across Crawford County has health officials concerned.

Over the past week, 19 people have ended up in the hospital, and 1,100 people are in quarantine.

Health officials expect more than 200 new cases by the end of the week.

They have also made sure county officials are aware of the situation.

Pittsburg is looking at requiring masks again at city hall for employees, and returning to virtual meetings.

“We’re seeing enough of an increase to do a projection that gives us concern. We’re thinking ‘ OK what are the things we can do to stem the tide a little bit,’ make it a little less impactful on the community.” Says Jay Byers, Crawford County Recovery Task Force.

A decision regarding employee masks will likely happen over the next week.