Covid-19 vaccines starting to be distributed in Northeast Oklahoma

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — In Northeast Oklahoma covid-19 vaccines are starting to be given.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on Monday, but now it has been delivered at Integris Hospitals in both Grove and Miami. Hospital physicians and staff got the vaccination themselves at noon Thursday.

Kyle Schauf, Hospital Chief Officer, said, “It feels great, to think that we’ve come nine months and six days since March 11th when the thunder game happened and everything shut down.”

Jonas Rabel, Regional Chief Hospital Executive, said, “This instills confidence in our staff, they do have confidence and we do everything we can with our personal protective equipment, the gloves, the masks, the gowns, all the type of equipment, but this, being able to have the vaccine and being able to provide them with that, it’s a gamechanger.”

Two hundred doses were delivered to Integris Grove Hospital and 150 were delivered to Integris Miami Hospital. These vaccines will be distributed over Thursday and Friday.