Covid-19 vaccines and blood donations

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is raising awareness about donating blood after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The center says it’s safe to donate after getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. They are asking donors to remember which type of coronavirus vaccine they received. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says there is no wait time to donate after receiving the vaccine as long as you do not feel sick.

Belinda Belk, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said, “People need to feel well and healthy before they donate. That’s the first question we ask. We would just encourage everyone to eat properly push your fluids before you donate. Maybe give yourself a little break after the vaccine. Everyone is different.”

https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/center/3

She says right now the need for blood is growing because donors cancel their appointments and the wintery mix on the roads causes more accidents.