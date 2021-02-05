Covid-19 vaccine and pain killers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mixing medication can cause significant issues. But is it safe to take pain killers before or after you get a covid-19 vaccine?

Freeman Health System Director of Covid Services Dr. Rob McNab says covid-19 vaccines are reactogenic. Meaning people can get mild symptoms of the coronavirus. Because of this some patients have considered pre-treating with medication.

McNab says there is some limited research on it.

Rob McNab – Freeman Director of Covid Services, said, “There been a few studies looking into Pediatric populations with pre-treatment, and what they found was that though there was evidence that did reduce the immune response somewhat, it did not decrease the efficacy of vaccination.”

Although McNab says it’s alright to take pain killers after you get the vaccine, the CDC recommends not taking them before getting your dose.