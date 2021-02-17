Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Joplin postponed

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you received your first dose of the covid-19 vaccination in Joplin at the National Guard’s Drive-Thru Clinic on January 29th – listen up.

The scheduled second-round of shots have been postponed due to weather. Those were supposed to take place Thursday and Friday at the Joplin Athletic Complex. The National Guard and Joplin Health Department Officials are asking folks to be patient – and also want them to know they will be in touch with those who participated in the first round to let them know when they can receive a second shot.

A number of second dose clinics across the state have been canceled by the governor’s office due to weather and a delay in vaccine shipments.