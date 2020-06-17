COVID-19 Racial Disparities

New statistics from the CDC show people of color are being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. Under mounting pressure, the Trump administration recently released new guidelines for states on the gathering and reporting of data for cases and deaths.

Starting in August — along with a nasal swab — labs must also collect race and ethnicity data of those being tested for coronavirus. A step the Trump administration is being criticized for not taking sooner.

Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director: “I personally want to apologize for the inadequacy of our response.”

The COVID-19 racial data tracker, a collaboration by the antiracist research and policy center and the COVID tracking project, finds black americans are dying at rates nearly twice their population share. In more than 40 states — latino cases comprise more than their share of the population. Native americans and alaska natives are also being disproportionately impacted.

And we likely don’t have the full picture yet — says doctor Utibe Essien.

His analysis found many states have incomplete or no demographic data — making it difficult to distribute limited resources.

Dr. Utibe Essien, Assistand Professor at Univesity of Pittsburgh: “Really this pandemic has laid bare the social inequalities in our system as a whole but particularly in our health system as well.”

In Buffalo, New York — urban family practice’s response in hard-hit minority communities has been driven by data, helping determine where to dispatch mobile testing vans, host community clinics, and better address the needs of the families they serve. For example, many live in multi-generational households.

Dr. Raul Vazquez / Urban Family Practice: “We knew about the generations, the essential workers, all that stuff we knew in March so we activated because we knew no one was going to do something.”

The pandemic revealing dangerous health inequalities, say those on the front lines, across the nation.

You can visit this wesbite to the COVID-19 racial data tracker.