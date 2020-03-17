COVID-19 myths and facts from the Joplin Health Department

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With many rumors circulating on social media, KSN/KODE reached out to the Joplin Health Department about some things being said about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We asked Ryan Talken with the Joplin Health Department some questions and then asked him what else our viewers should now about Joplin coronavirus concerns.

Q: How many people have been tested by the Joplin Health Department?

I could give you a number a few weeks ago, but now I can not answer that because private labs have begun providing testing kits. For example, private labs could test 100 people and the health department would only be notified of the one positive case.

A person MUST have a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19 and also must have had a negative flu test result; they had to have been to a location that has the COVID-19 outbreak. They must also display serious symptoms.

Q: Do doctors have to report who they have written orders for?

At this time they do not have to report who they have written orders for. [However, that could change.]

Q: Are there limited number of kits?

No, actually there is nothing special about the kits. Every hospital lab has the same swabs, etc. The limitation is more on the “testing capabilities” Although, there is a limitation in testing, private labs are “ramping up” to meet the demand.

STATEMENT: Chances are, the first local case of COVID-19 will come from a private lab. For tests that are positive, the results are sent to the patient and also to the local health department.

STATEMENT: The good news is that testing availability is increasing and that hospitals have a better direct line of communication to the State Lab than they did previously. The local health departments have a steady flow of kits that are replaced as they are used.

STATEMENT: The biggest thing that the local health department would like to stress is that people do not need to go directly to the hospital and congest the ER. They can contact the health department or their physician to be checked.