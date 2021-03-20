Covid-19 likely why PSU had a drop in international students but enrollment is picking back up

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is seeing a jump in international student enrollment.

The university says they have seen more students from India enrolling during this Spring semester.

PSU’s president says before September 11, 2001 they had more than 500 international students from 50 different countries.

Since then they have seen a decline in international enrollment.

The president hopes the international numbers will continue to climb.

Dr. Steve Scott, PSU President, says, “I’ve had a pretty simple views of this and that is we are a lot better studying with people from around the world rather than fighting with them. It just makes sense to me that we would study with them, eat with them learn about their cultures and be together. Pittsburg State University has a long history of serving international students.”

He says the drop in international enrollment could be attributed to Coronavirus.