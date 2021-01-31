Covid-19 is causing a jump in insomnia among other problems

JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic is taking a toll on mental health and doctors are seeing a jump in insomnia and other issues in Coronavirus survivors.

Doctors at Freeman Health System say they are seeing more Coronavirus survivors suffering from Insomnia, PTSD and Depression.

Doctors say anyone struggling with Insomnia should focus on sleep hygiene.

Dr. Rob McNab, director of Covid services for freeman health system, says,

“We are creatures of habit, so going to bed the same time every night. Not bringing your screens to bed with you. Using the blue light filter before bed that blue light coming off of all your screens stimulates your brain.”

Doctor McNab says if you’re suffering from insomnia you should avoid exercising and caffeine before bed.