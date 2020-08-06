Covid-19 has minimal impact on Crawford County tax revenue

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Sales and property taxes in Crawford County show covid-19 had a very minimal effect on the local economy.

County Treasurer, Joe Grisolano, says taxes collected from the second quarter are around the same amount the county saw in 2019.

This means the county is on track with its budget, and county funded entities shouldn’t see any deficits at least from the county level with their finances.

Joe Grisolano, Treasurer, Crawford County, said, “Things were going along pretty well in Crawford County, maybe we weren’t hit as bad economically as other areas, I’m sure places that we’re but our tax collections were right on par with normal.”

Crawford County receives about $200,000 a month from sales taxes, this money plays a vital role for their planning for the general budget.