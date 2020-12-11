COVID-19 spike in Sarcoxie, schools will turn to alternative learning for last 4 days

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Sarcoxie School District is adapting its education plans for the last few days before the holiday break.

It’s due to a large amount of COVID-19 isolations and quarantines among students and staff.

Students usually do not attend classes on most Mondays, and they still will not have school Monday, December 14th.

Classes will be in-person, on campus Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The school will then use the final 4 days of the semester (December 17-18, 21-22) implementing Missouri’s AMI-X plan.

AMI-X is Alternative Methods of Instruction – Extension.