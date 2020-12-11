COVID-19 spike in Sarcoxie, schools will turn to alternative learning for last 4 days

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Sarcoxie School District is adapting its education plans for the last few days before the holiday break.
It’s due to a large amount of COVID-19 isolations and quarantines among students and staff.
Students usually do not attend classes on most Mondays, and they still will not have school Monday, December 14th.
Classes will be in-person, on campus Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The school will then use the final 4 days of the semester (December 17-18, 21-22) implementing Missouri’s AMI-X plan.
AMI-X is Alternative Methods of Instruction – Extension.
Beginning in school year 2020-21, a local education agency (LEA) will not be required to make up school hours that are lost or canceled due to exceptional or emergency circumstances (up to 36 hours) if the LEA implements an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan that is approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Please see the information below to assist with your district’s AMI Plan.Missouri Department of Elementary and Secordary Education