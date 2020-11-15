Covid-19 cases increasing significantly in Joplin

MISSOURI — Missouri Health Officials are reporting the state’s biggest one-day increase in Covid-19 cases amid record hospitalizations across the state.

Missouri now has 235,000 positive cases, an increase of more than 6,000 cases as of Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported on its website that the state’s death toll rose by 14 to 3,373 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations across the state also hit a record of more than 2,500, an increase of about 23% in one week.