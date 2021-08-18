COVID-19 booster shots available to immunocompromised

NEWTON CO., Mo. — COVID-19 booster vaccinations are now available for those who qualify.

Thanks to the approval of the FDA and CDC, those who are immunocompromised can now receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That includes cancer, HIV or organ transplant patients.

Officials say if you received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses, you should stick with Pfizer. The same goes for the Moderna vaccine.

“There’s an attestation form that you have to fill out when you go to get that third dose, and it lists some of the criteria. And so the individual would come in, sign the form, that yes I do fit this criteria,” said Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department Administrator.

Officials say a doctor’s note is not needed to receive the booster shot.

