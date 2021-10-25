COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas locations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — COVID-19 boosters are now available at Community Health Center Of Southeast Kansas locations.

They’re for people who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago — and are 65 or older, in a long-term care facility, or older than 18 and have an underlying medical condition or may be at a high risk for COVID-19. Booster shots are also recommended for people 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

Anyone interested in a booster shot can schedule one through a link here.