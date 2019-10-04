“Covers for a Cause” campaign rallies in huge support for breast cancer patients

A local publication is celebrating a milestone in the fight against breast cancer.

Show-Me the Ozarks Magazine has been raising money for the Hope4You Breast Cancer Foundation for ten years now. The group held their annual “Covers for a Cause” fundraiser at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

For a donation, participants can have their pictures taken as though they are on the cover of the monthly publication.

“It’s on good quality paper so they can take it back to their office or home and frame it, and then we’re also selling t-shirts, beach bags, and hats — and all 100% of the proceeds goes to Hope4You Breast Cancer Foundation,” explained Lee Radcliff with Show-Me the Ozarks.

Radcliff says the magazine has raised over $25,000 for the foundation since the promotion started. Even if you missed Thursday’s photo shoot, the shirts, hats, and beach bags will remain on sale during the month at Blue Moon Boutique in downtown Joplin.

Mercy is also selling their t-shirts at the hospital inside the gift shop through the end of the month.