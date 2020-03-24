Court on hold in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — All criminal and civil trials are now on hold in Labette County.

Any hearings scheduled in Labette County District Court in either Parsons or Oswego will be on hold until May 1st.

Court Clerk offices will remain open for electronic filing of new cases by attorneys — emergency hearings will still be scheduled.

First appearances on new charges could possibly be held via video conference.

The Labette County Attorney’s Office will remain open, but there is no access in Parsons, and access is limited in Oswego.