JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman is in the hospital tonight after getting beat with a club.

Joplin police were called after 8:00 p.m. tonight to the area of 13th and Roosevelt.

They say a man and a woman on meth got into a fight.

The man allegedly beat the woman over the head and back with a club. She was taken to a local hospital with multiple lacerations and contusions. After X-ray’s and stitches, police say she is expected to be alright.