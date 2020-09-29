County Commissioner speaks after son makes controversial social media post

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri County Commissioner is commenting after a controversial social media post focusing on his teenage son.

The video post shows the 16 year old singing a racially offensive song. He’s the son of Jasper County Commissioner John Bartosh, who says he is profoundly sorry for the quote, “racist things my son said. My son is a 16 year old kid and what he said was hurtful and unnecessary. It does not represent the opinion of the county commission or me as a person.”

Bartosh points to a head injury sustained by his son in a car crash, adding that does not excuse the behavior, and that it will not go unpunished.

Bartosh adds that his son, “Conducted himself in a manner that was shameful for our family. As parents we should, and will, do a better job educating our son about racial and cultural issues facing our society. Because he is a 16 year old kid and this is a family issue, it will be dealt with as a family.”