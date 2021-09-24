Countryside Self-Storage in Joplin collecting donations for young people affected by trauma

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is asking for the community’s help in collecting items for young people affected by trauma.

“Countryside Self-Storage” on 20th Street is accepting donations that will go to kids at Children’s Center facilities in southwest Missouri.

Company officials say it’s the least they can do for an organization that does so much for kids who need it most.

“To bring all the donations here and then what we’ll do is at Third Thursday in October is load up all the show trucks with all the donations from here and actually drive them out to third Thursday so that the public can bring donations there and also kind of do a big awareness drive for the Children’s Center,” said Evelyn Goodan, Facility Manager, Countryside Self Storage.

“Countryside” is located at 1813 West 20th Street in Joplin.

Donations can be dropped off there Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 5 PM — and on Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Donations will be accepted through October 20th.