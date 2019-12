BEGGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Christmas is the perfect time for the unexpected, and one Oklahoma teenager got a big surprise this week.

Summer Lamborn sent a video of her daughter, Cassidy, meeting with country music legend Randy Travis.

According to KJRH, Cassidy always bakes a cake every year for Randy Travis, who is her favorite musician.

Lamborn wrote to Randy and he agreed to stop by their home in Beggs on his way to Nashville as a surprise for his biggest fan.