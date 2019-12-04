Counterfeit money, printers, scanners and drugs found in Joplin motel

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people are behind bars after police find counterfeit money, drugs and more during a motel raid in Joplin.

On Tuesday a Joplin officer responded to the Economy Inn & Suites at 1700 W. 30th Street to assist Carthage police with a car theft and two suspect with warrants.

Gary Long, 47, of Joplin was taken into custody for a Joplin City warrant. Michele Fetters, 41, of Joplin was also arrested for warrants.

During the arrest officers found that Long was carrying multiple counterfeit bills of U.S. currency.

Authorities got a search warrant for a room at the motel and seized counterfeit money, printers, and scanners that were being used to produce counterfeit money. Investigators also located drug paraphernalia.

Long and Fetters are now facing additional charges for possession of a forging instrument, trafficking in stolen identities, and possession of drug paraphernalia.