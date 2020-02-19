Counterfeit money operation in southwest Missouri shut down by law enforcement

GRANBY, Mo. (KSNF) — A counterfeit money operation in Newton County is shut down by local police.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Granby Police Chief Jacob Kelley was dispatched to a local convenience store for a person attempting to use counterfeit money.

Chief Kelley confirmed the money was counterfeit and the person gave a full confession.

More counterfeit bills were found on the person and Chief Kelley got information about where the money had been printed.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted and immediately went to the location and shut down the operation.

Even more counterfeit money and the equipment used to print the money were all found.