Countdown to deer season has one SWMO county gearing up for CWD sampling

Hunters are counting the days until deer season begins.

But, depending upon where you hunt, you may need to get your deer carcass sampled.

Last year, deer taken in two Southwest Missouri counties needed to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

This year, it’s down to one.

“So once again, in designated counties this fall, we will have mandatory sampling the opening weekend of the November firearms season,” explained Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Now, one of the counties we’ve won’t have this year but we had last year is McDonald County.”

Beginning in 2020, there will be a limit on how far you can transport a deer carcass.