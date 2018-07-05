Countdown is On Until School Starts - Time for Back to School Shots

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, MO. - You may not be ready to hear this, but the countdown is on until your kids go back to school.

And there's one important school requirement you won't want to put off - those dreaded shots.

It's a must for students ages 5 to 18, something that's even more important this year.

Shelly Mascher with the Joplin Health Department said, "There are some things that have come back up like, when you're talking about vaccinations - if you don't get vaccinated, you still have the chicken pox out there. Mumps are starting to come back, measles a little bit, pertussis. And so the vaccinations really help with that."

Missouri school vaccine requirements start in kindergarten.

Added Mascher, "They get the DTAP - they get the IPB which is polio - MMR and varicella shots."

Usually four vaccines in just two shots.

There are also requirements for 8th graders - the TDAP and MCV - and 12 graders - MCV or the last meningitis shot.

It's a good idea to book an appointment now with your pediatrician or the local health department.

In Joplin, the health department also do walk ins, but prefer to schedule patients.

Mscher said, "The appointment will guarantee you don't have to wait as long; better to get them now because the closer to the school year there will be a lot of children in here getting shots - a lot longer wait."

That's especially important for the older kids, since waiting for the update can delay other parts of your checklist.

Mascher pointed out, "I know that 8th graders and 12th graders need to get the shots, most schools require them before they'll give you schedules and before they'll give you your laptop which is a great incentive to get the children in here."

