Counselor Appreciation Day recognized at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — For many students, high school counselors are a gateway into the world of higher education.

Which is why Missouri Southern held a Counselors Appreciation Day today on campus.

There were some scholarships given away. Counselors from 17 area school districts were invited to take part in today’s event.

“We have told them new things we have from Missouri Southern, new programs, new housing options, new scholarships, things like that and we’re also serving them lunch and they get a campus tour, so they really get immersed in the Missouri Southern culture today,” said Abby Bishop, MSSU Coordinator of Campus Visits.

The university also gave away five, one-thousand dollar scholarships to counselors today.

They can give them to students of their choice at their respective districts.