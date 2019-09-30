Cougar Escapes Southeast Kansas Zoo

UPDATE — The cougar has been captured and is now back inside of its enclosure.

—ORIGINAL—-

INDEPENDENCE, Ks. — The Independence Police Department says the cougar from the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo has escaped.

Park and law enforcement officials are currently searching the area. Authorities are urging residents to be extremely cautious and avoid the area around the park. Police ask that if you see the cougar, do not approach it, and immediately call 911.

We will provide updates as they become available.