Cottey Collge is recognized for student to tenured professor ratio

NEVADA, Mo. — A local college gets high marks for their student to tenured or tenure track professor ratio.

Cottey College in Nevada ranks number one in the country for four year, private nonprofit institutions.

According to the chronicle of higher education, Cottey ranks above other schools in that category.

That includes Yale, Johns Hopkins University, and even Duke University.

School President Dr. Jann Weitzel says this is just another good reason for students to choose Cottey.

Dr. Jann Weitzel, Cottey College President, said, “It’s important for our students because of over 90% of our faculty members have terminal degrees which means they have the highest degree available in their field of study, and for our faculty, they know that they are joining an amazingly qualified group of other educators.”

Weitzel says this type of ratio between students and qualified faculty is just one of the reasons there are students from 37 different states and 10 different countries attending Cottey.