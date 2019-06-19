Cottey College ranks as one of the best in the U.S.

NEVADA, Mo. —

A Southwest Missouri school receives several high marks for the education it provides to students.

Cottey College in Nevada, an all-women’s four-year school, has been ranked number two in the college consensus list of Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest. College consensus combines feedback from students with rankings published in magazines, including U.S. News and World Report. Current Cottey College Senior Lucy Wambua is from Kenya and isn’t at all surprised by the ranking.

Lucy Wambua, Cottey Senior, Kenya native says, “Cottey is an all women’s college, we do not have those where I’m from so that was a big deal for me to come to a women’s college because I would like to be part of women’s empowerment in today’s society.”

In addition to the number two ranking for Best Midwestern College, Cottey also ranks 2nd for Best Colleges and Universities in Missouri, 4th in the nation among women’s colleges and 18th among small colleges nationwide.