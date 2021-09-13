Cottey College ranked high on list of U.S. private schools

NEVADA, Mo. — It’s becoming old hat for “Cottey College” in Nevada. But, it’s a hat it’s more than willing to wear.

For another year, the institution has been named as one of the top colleges in the Midwest.

It’s been named the 4th best college in the region by “US News and World Report.”

According to “The Chronical of Higher Education,” it’s the best private school in the United States for its student-to-tenured professor ratio.

U-S News And World Report also ranks Cottey 5th in the Midwest for undergraduate teaching — 19th when it comes to best value — and 4th college when it comes to the number of international students.