Cottey College adds stock trading lab and Esports arena

NEVADA, Mo. — A new investment at Cottey College will help business majors better prepare for their futures. When you think of traders on the floor of the stock market and Esports gamers, you probably think of men, but an area all women’s college is trying to change that.

They’re doing it all in one room. The new $250,000, state of the art, stock trading lab and Esports arena started with two women donors on the other side of the country. They wanted to help set Cottey apart from all other schools of it’s type.

Dr. Jann Weitzel, Cottey College President, said, “So we had a number of conversations and a couple of trips out to California, we came up with the idea to create a stock trading lab and then on top of that because we already have state of the art equipment, it was time to add the Esports as well.”

Students like Dominica Chavez can’t wait to start breaking new ground in the world of Wall Street.

Dominica Chavez, Cottey Business Administration Major, said, “You know this is the first all women’s college to have a facility as such, but even then, as we look at the statistics of women specifically involved in stock trading and investing in the stock market, it’s extremely low.”

The same facility will also serve as the location of the school’s newest sport on campus, esports. Allowing some women the chance to go the college they otherwise would never have thought possible.

Boey Zhang, Esports Head Coach, said, “We have Esports program, we give scholarships to students, their faces light up, they have an opportunity now to get an education and do something they enjoy, and that’s something I feel will bring a lot of opportunities to people that didn’t have that opportunity.”