JOPLIN, MO – A project to improve the Joplin City Jail is put on hold.

A hike in construction costs means city leaders will have to delay adding a sally report to the municipal lock up.

The structure would resemble a specialized garage, allowing officers to move suspects from a vehicle to the jail in a secure environment.

Costs of building materials have been climbing in recent months, affecting a wide range of work sites.

Bids for the city project came in nearly twice as high as expected.