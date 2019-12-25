Cost of treatment for newborns experiencing opiate withdrawals tops $500 million across U.S. in 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new report by a medical journal reports that hospital costs for treating newborns for opioid withdrawal is continuing to climb.

How high has that number gotten?

It has reached nearly half a billion dollars.

And neonatal professionals are not anticipating that number to go down.

Dr. Rahul Oberoi, Neonatologist, Freeman Health System, said, “The statistics are working against us right now because it’s increasingly more prevalent in this area, on top of opioids. The Southern Missouri and then Oklahoma areas all methamphetamine is now becoming or has been an issue is increasing as well.”

In a report published by the journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, hospitals spent about 500-million dollars on newborn opioid withdrawal treatments this year.

“It’s an increasing problem both in this region and nationally. Over the past two decades, there’s been an almost four to five fold increase.”

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or NAS occurs when infants are exposed to opioids while in the womb.

Symptoms of babies being exposed to these drugs include trembling, seizures, and vomiting.

“Babies, more so than adults, are at an increased risk for things like seizures if their symptoms get too bad. And seizures can have life long brain development effects.”

More often times than not, when babies are admitted into the NICU, it is for opioid withdrawal.

And Dr. Oberoi doesn’t foresee that problem going away anytime soon.

“Over the past two years that I have been in the Joplin area, we’ve been seeing an increased number of babies being admitted into our neonatal ICU, for drug withdrawal as well. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately here to stay. And it’s only getting worse from what it looks like and from what the literature is showing.”

Dr. Oberoi adds medication for babies born with opioid withdrawal often times have opioids in them.

The long-term effects of opioid withdrawal on children are brain developmental issues.