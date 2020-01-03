Cost of prescription drugs expected to rise in 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — It may cost you more money to renew a prescription in 2020.

According to healthcare research firm, 3 Axis Advisors, some drug companies have hiked prices on more than 50 medications.

Most of them include drugs to treat cancer and H.I.V.

Desi Sweet, of Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, says her company will work with a customer’s doctor to do what ever they can to keep the increase to a minimum.

Desi Sweet, PharmD, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, said, “One of the more common one listed on there is Eliquis which is an anticoagulant or blood thinner which several people do take that medication and so that may affect our patients but we do try our very best here to make sure that if a patient can’t afford something that we try find some a therapeutic alternative.”

According to the study, most of the companies are keeping their increases under 10%.