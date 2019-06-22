Cost of Gold is at highest point: is it the right time to buy or sell?

NEOSHO, Mo. —

The cost of gold finished Thursday at its highest point since 2013. But is it a good time to buy or sell the precious metal?

That’s a question Chris Kalmbach with Steven Christopher Jewelers in Neosho has been asked a lot lately. He says that high mark has lead to a lot of people selling their gold. But he cautions buying it just because of the current price since, he says, that can and will change quickly.

“Do what makes you comfortable, you know if you would like to hold some, I would say do it, I would never suggest someone go all in on something, especially something I know is as volatile price wise.”

Chris Kalmbach, Steve Christopher Jewelers co-owner

He advises against buying gold jewelry as an investment. He says buying gold in bullion, meaning bars or coins, is a better way to go if you’re investing because it’s easier to sell that way. A downside of the current price is it will cost you more to buy jewelry containing that metal.