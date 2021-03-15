Cost of building materials on the rise

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s not unusual for construction costs to inflate over time. But it isn’t inflation hitting the industry hard right now.

Kaleb Sampson, Owner, Westview Homes, said, “Lumber, it’s it’s gone pretty crazy and hard to get.”

Whether he’s building a home or larger project like the new Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store on Maiden Lane in Joplin, Kaleb Sampson can’t remember a time when construction material has been as scarce and expensive as it is right now.

Some estimates that the cost of lumber has gone up 140% since the start of the pandemic.

In theory, it can even cause a delay in the time it takes to finish a job because he’s had to travel as far away as Springfield or Tulsa to get items he has always been able to pick up in the Joplin area.

“When you have hurricanes or something or even when we had the tornado here in Joplin, you know, it kind of got a little crazy but I’ve not seen it on this scale like this, it’s just especially with it being hard to get and when you finally find it what you have to pay for it,” said Sampson.

But in this case, the same thing is being encountered by every construction company, not just those located in a particular part of the country. And in the long run, you can probably figure out who else will be footing the bill for the same size project, had it been built before the global pandemic.

“It’s added you know 20 and some instances 30% to a project and so and you have to pass that on to the home owner or the buyer.”