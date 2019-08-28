Corvette caravan makes pit stop in Four States

It’s one of the most iconic cars in American automotive history, and many of them from around the country passed through the Four States on Tuesday.

Every five years, Corvette owners from around the country make an automotive pilgrimage to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where the National Corvette Museum is located.

A group of drivers from the Texas Panhandle as well as the state of Oklahoma stopped in Joplin before heading to their next destination.

“And of course, being the 25th anniversary, it’s a very special one,” explained caravan leader Ike Dodrill. “It’s the silver anniversary and we’re introducing a new model this year for 2020, the C8 Corvette”

From Joplin, the group headed to Springfield for lunch and will finish the day in Cape Girardeau where there will be over 500 Corvettes.