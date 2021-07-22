What’s Missouri’s vaccination rate?

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is offering vaccinated people in the state a chance to enter a lottery to win $10,000. There will be 900 winners and the teenager winners will get $10,000 scholarships.

The state also is giving local health departments the chance to offer $25 to anyone who gets a vaccine moving forward.

The programs are aimed at increasing vaccinations in Missouri, which lags about 10 percentage points behind the national average for people who have initiated shots.

Here is a look at the rate across the state and in several counties:

Missouri: 46.6% initiated vaccination

St. Louis County: 50.8% initiated vaccination

St. Louis City: 41.5% initiated vaccination

St. Charles County: 49.1% initiated vaccination

Jefferson County: 36.5% initiated vaccination

Kansas City: 45% initiated vaccination

Johnson County: 25% initiated vaccination

Greene County: 40.9% initiated vaccination

You can get information for the entire state on the COVID vaccine navigator site here.