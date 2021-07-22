What’s Missouri’s vaccination rate?

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is offering vaccinated people in the state a chance to enter a lottery to win $10,000. There will be 900 winners and the teenager winners will get $10,000 scholarships.

The state also is giving local health departments the chance to offer $25 to anyone who gets a vaccine moving forward.

The programs are aimed at increasing vaccinations in Missouri, which lags about 10 percentage points behind the national average for people who have initiated shots.

Here is a look at the rate across the state and in several counties:

  • Missouri: 46.6% initiated vaccination
  • St. Louis County: 50.8% initiated vaccination
  • St. Louis City: 41.5% initiated vaccination
  • St. Charles County: 49.1% initiated vaccination
  • Jefferson County: 36.5% initiated vaccination
  • Kansas City: 45% initiated vaccination
  • Johnson County: 25% initiated vaccination
  • Greene County: 40.9% initiated vaccination

You can get information for the entire state on the COVID vaccine navigator site here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission