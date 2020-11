WEBB CITY, Mo. — School bus routes are seeing a drop in Webb City this year.

A report to the Board of Education shows a decrease in daily mileage, an 8% drop from February to last month. There’s a bigger dip in ridership, going from 2,300 students in the Spring, to fewer than 1,400 hundred this Fall.

School leaders point to an increase in online schooling as well as more parents dropping off kids instead of using the bus.