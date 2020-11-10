Walmart moves COVID-19 Testing Site to three new locations

Starting Friday, November 13, the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics, in collaboration with state and local officials, will be available at three area Neighborhood Markets. The former location on West 7th Walmart that was operated by eTrueNorth is not open this week as companies work on these relocations.

Walmart announced that they will have testing available in the drive-thru pharmacies at the Neighborhood Markets located in Joplin at 1600 East 7th Street; 2446 S Maiden Lane; and 25145 DeMott Drive in the Airport Drive area. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tests will be given out to citizens at the drive thru window. Individuals will then administer the test and place it in the drop box located near the window.

To make an appointment with Quest for this test, please go to http://www.myquestcovidtest.com/ . The test is available to those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

Walmart established a Joplin testing site in April this year for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and health care providers and first responders, whether they are exhibiting symptoms.

“This has been a beneficial service to our community during the pandemic,” said Joplin Health Director Ryan Talken. “We appreciate their service to help with testing in the area and welcome numerous sites with one located in the northern section of our community.”

Talken reminds citizens that wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing good personal hygiene are key components in limiting the possible spread of COVID-19. “As we move into colder weather and remain indoors more, we encourage everyone to be diligent in washing their hands and keeping six feet or more from other individuals. To help determine six feet, people should think of an average sofa, or dining room table, or the width of a car.”

Details on the Joplin COVID-19 testing site: