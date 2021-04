Mercy Joplin has capacity for walk-ins Wednesday and Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin is temporarily taking walk-ins seeking a COVID-19 vaccination.

From 8 AM – 4 PM Wednesday, April 28 – Friday, April 30 Mercy will accept walk-ins while supply is available.

These are first-dose Pfizer vacinations only.

Missouri residents can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at mercy.net/vaccine.