JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy has adequate vaccine supply to exceed the appointments that have been scheduled for Wednesday, April May 5.

While supply is available, walk-ins will be accepted to avoid vaccine waste. These are first-dose Pfizer vaccinations only.

The state of Missouri also recently lifted the residency requirement, meaning even those who live in neighboring states can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at mercy.net/vaccine, or get one by walk-in.