Via Christi updates visitation policy

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital is revising its visitation policy in response to the uptick in covid-19 positive patients in Pittsburg and surrounding areas.

Right now, inpatient medical, surgical or critical care patients will not have visitors. No one will be allowed to visit patients in the emergency department, either.

There are exceptions, though — one visitor will be allowed for OB, labor, delivery, pediatric and surgical patients on the day of their procedure, and that visitor must be 18 or older.

Door screenings will continue for everyone entering the hospital. Approved visitors will be asked to limit their movement in the hospital — only going to and from the patient’s room. These new guidelines will stand until further notice.