USDA extends free meals for school children

JOPLIN, Mo. — School children will get free meals for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year. The USDA announced extending flexibilities for all those free meals to continue.

It’s part of the USDA’s committment to make sure all children across the U.S. have access to nutritious food during the pandemic.

Locally, it means many school districts — like Joplin — will continue to provide meals Monday through Friday.

Students participating in online school will also continue having access to the grab & go option.