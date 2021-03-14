The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new test for long term systems from Covid

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new test for those experiencing long term Coronavirus symptoms.

On March 5 the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the “T-Detect Covid Test.”

The blood test is for people who were not diagnosed with Coronavirus, but are experiencing long term symptoms like headaches, brain fog and difficulty breathing.

Leaders at Freeman Health System say the new t cell test would detect antibody’s out much further from the infection than the current test.

Jeff Thompson, Chief Clinical Officer, says,

“This can help determine whether or not Covid was the cause. As far as changing their therapy it would really not change their therapy it would really not be changing their therapy it would be more of ruling out other diseases if they knew that Covid was the cause.”

He says anyone experiencing long term symptoms should schedule an appointment with their physician.