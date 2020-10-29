St. Mary’s Elementary to close rest of the week due to covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school will close down all this week due to the coronavirus.

Director of Joplin Area Catholic Schools, Sister Julie Brandt, says one teacher tested positive each day last week from Thursday through Saturday from St. Mary’s Elementary. So the school system worked with Mercy Hospital Joplin to test all faculty and staff members that work there.

She says one additional educator tested positive early this week. Brandt says all four teachers are at home in isolation and so are their students.

Sister Julie Brandt, Joplin Area Catholic Schools Director of Schools, said, “Well by the time their classes come back, because of the grade levels that they taught, those classes are being quarantined at this time, so by the time their classes come back, the teachers will also be able to come back.”

She says it is up to parents to decide if they wanted to test their children for the virus. Brandt says all four positive cases are at the elementary school level, in the early childhood center.