Souls Harbor getting back on track after covid-19 outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local homeless shelter is thanking the community after a covid-19 outbreak plagued the facility.

We first told you about a covid outbreak at Souls Harbor Ministry in Joplin a couple of weeks ago. At that time, Executive Director Dianna Gurley told us they were in dire need of personal protective equipment.

Since that time, she says community members stepped up in a big way.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “We’ve gotten thousands of masks, we’ve gotten all kinds of hand sanitizer, we’ve got enough PPE to get us to take us several months down the road, so it’s been wonderful, everybody has come out and it they couldn’t come and bring us anything, well then they supported us financially, so we could go purchase the things we needed, it’s been a wonderful turnout.”

Gurley says there are now only three people finishing up their quarantine period, two of which are children and one adult male. She says volunteers and safe members are coming back and she hopes to have the free store open soon.