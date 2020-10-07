Souls Harbor dealing with covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Souls Harbor in Joplin is trying to stay afloat while dealing with a covid-19 outbreak in their facility.

Souls Harbor is home to one of the most at risk groups to covid-19, the homeless. About two weeks ago one resident tested positive. Just a few days later there were several members of the men’s housing unit that tested positive. Now, all the personal protective equipment they had, is going fast and needs to be restocked, and they’re hoping the public will help replace it.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “Right about now we could really use some disinfectant wipes above all, some Lysol spray, any kind of disinfectants, we could use more face masks, and we could certainly use some gloves and hand sanitizer.”

Now, three staff members and six residents in the men’s housing unit down the street have tested positive.

One man with COPD passed away just a few days ago. And some of their services have been shut down until the outbreak passes.

“Past dire emergencies, we’re not having anybody in the Free Store, we are still operating the pantry, but that is with a locked door, and people have to call in, give their information and we carry food out ot them and our housing unit, we aren’t taking anybody new for this present time.”

Bobby Thomas, Pastor, Grace Chapel Church, said, “It’s the forefront of what’s happened in this community, it’s more than just housing the homeless.”

The pastor of Grace Chapel says providing food for people at Souls Harbor is the least he can do for everything that ministry does for our community.

Along with Mt. Hope Church of Christ in Webb City, Jim and Linda Cruzan, who make the jewelry sold at the mission, as well as a Joplin church have pitched in to keep residents fed.

“And they have a heart for people, I mean they just have a heart for helping just doing what needs to be done for this community.”

If you’d like to drop off any of the items the ministry needs, including monetary donations, you can take them to Souls Harbor, located at 817 South Main in Joplin, during regular business hours.