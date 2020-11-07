Some nursing homes allowing visitors for the holidays

JOPLIN, Mo. — Nursing homes around the country are opening their doors for family visits during the holiday season.

Visitation has been restricted since the beginning of the pandemic but facilities like Spring River Christian Village are opening up with a few limitations. Following CDC guidelines, family members will have the opportunity to spend quality time together, though it may be limited.

Bonnie Johnston, Director of Sales and Marketing, said, “There can be no more than 2 people for that visit, both parties need to wear facemasks as well as, there will be a plexiglass in-between for the visit and we’ll bring your loved one out and you’ll have private time for about 30 minutes.”

It is up to each nursing home to decide their own regulations when it comes to visits. If you would like to visit your loved ones, please contact their nursing homes to find out their rules.