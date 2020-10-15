Some Joplin businesses see jump in customers amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic changing everyday life — even leading some downtown Joplin businesses to see a jump in customers.

Susie Davidson, Owner of Changing Hands Book Shop, said, “We were closed for the month like we were supposed to be, but before and after business has been great customers have been very supportive and shopping local.”

Susie Davidson is the Owner of Changing Hands Book Shop and has been seeing a steady stream of customers during the pandemic. She believes more people staying at home has helped her business.

“People are stuck at home – many of them not back to work or if they are they’re not back full time and their kids are home so they’re reading more.”

They’re not the only ones doing better during this time. Blue Moon Boutique is also seeing more customers spending their cash.

Branden Clark, Blue Moon Manager/Owner, said, “I think people haven’t traveled. I think that people aren’t necessarily going out of town as much to shop so they are staying local and shopping. I think that has helped a lot.”

Those crowds could be even bigger October 15th. That’s when the downtown will see a scaled down Third Thursday. They will have food trucks on the street and it will be more focused on the businesses in downtown.

Both business owners say that won’t necessarily translate to more shoppers in stores, but they are extending their hours for the event.

“I think its going to be a good night to be outside and to come downtown and do something different.”